Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash — with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'

“I either had my first perimenopause hot flash or got really excited to see Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler! Maybe both?” Drew Barrymore said

Published on March 28, 2023
Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube

Drew Barrymore can't believe she had her first hot flash during her show.

The 48-year-old actress — who has been open about discussing menopause — was joined by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler during Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show when she started to sweat.

"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes," she said while quickly taking off her blazer and fanning herself. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!"

"Oh, I feel so honored," Aniston quipped.

"I'm so sorry, do you feel this?" Barrymore asked before Aniston said it's internal heat. "Or maybe I'm just that excited."

She then told Aniston, 54, and Sandler, 56, that she recently spoke on a panel about menopause and it's crazy that she experienced the hot flash while on TV.

"Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented," Barrymore said with a laugh.

Last week, Barrymore sat down with Gayle King and spoke about their personal experiences with perimenopause. Perimenopause refers to the time where the body starts to make its natural transition to menopause, which marks the end of a woman's reproductive years.

"I realized that I was in perimenopause when I started having my period every two weeks," Barrymore explained during the "Facing Fertility" series on CBS Mornings. "One doctor also just told me this could last, in the worst case scenario, 10 years. And I was like, I will never make it 10 years like this!"

"Well I did!" King added with a laugh. "It's true, it can last 10 years. I mean, the perimenopause doesn't last 10 years but they say by the time you're 50, there's definitely something going on."

"I'm just glad we're even having this conversation because I had heard of menopause but I had never even heard of the phrase perimenopause until I went to the doctors."

The CBS Mornings co-host explained that while she knows there are many symptoms women can experience, she mainly struggled with hot flashes.

"It feels like you're burning inside. For me, it was just a physical heat and then sometimes you have dripping, drenching sweats that can just happen at the most inopportune times," King said at the time, recalling a moment when she got hot flashes while on the red carpet at an event.

Barrymore added that she never experienced hot flashes before, and it's difficult to discuss menopause, even with doctors, because it's often associated with being old. She and King agreed that the only way to change the narrative is to keep talking about it — with both women and men — and not be embarrassed by it.

Barrymore said the stigma will end as people see "the more women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are looking so attractive, feeling so vibrant, living their best lives. The way menopause has been branded is, 'You're old, you're done.' That's not it."

