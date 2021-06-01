Bod's Plan! Drake Shows Off Six-Pack in Shirtless Selfie After Boxing Session

The musician had knee surgery last fall, and has given glimpses of his intense workouts ever since

Drake is serving up major fitness goals.

The 34-year-old musician shared a shirtless mirror selfie to his Instagram Story on Monday, revealing his toned six-pack abs as he posed next to a large punching bag in what appeared to be a boxing gym.

With his knuckles wrapped in red protective gloves, Drake wore a pair of black shorts and matching sneakers for the photo op.

It's the latest workout the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker has posted after previously undergoing knee surgery last fall.

In October 2020, Drake posted a photo to his Instagram Story showing his knee wrapped in a cast. It was unclear how he sustained the injury.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he began. "Start writing the best bounce back story NOW."

Two months later, Drake posted an eye-watering snapshot of his gains after what appeared to be an intense workout, writing, "10 weeks post op, I'm grinding for recovery EVERYDAY."

The 47-time Grammy nominee also shared a video of himself lifting weights while doing squats.

Drake was recently honored as Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, celebrating his musical domination throughout the 2010s.

After a video played highlighting his incredible career, Drake walked out on stage hand-in-hand with his 3½-year-old son Adonis (whom he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux) to accept the award.

"Thank you very much," he said during his speech. "That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know the truth is, I'm really bad at taking compliments. I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better."