Dr. Mercy Treats a Difficult Port Wine Birthmark on Patient's Face in Exclusive Premiere Clip

Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo is joining the TLC family!

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the debut episode of Dr. Mercy, which premieres next Wednesday on the network at 9 p.m. ET. In the clip, above, the Chicago-based dermatologist works with a woman named Becca of @BeccaLeeBeauty on Instagram, who is looking to lighten a Port wine stain on her face.

"I'm trying to come up with a treatment plan," Dr. Mercy says of her patient in the clip. "But she's had bad experiences with lasers in the past."

Becca, 23, and her family explain that a previous laser treatment left her entire face blistered. The young woman called it "a really traumatic experience," adding that she no longer wanted to attend school afterward "and have people see me."

Upon examination, Dr. Mercy discovers she has a bigger challenge on her hands than she initially realized, with "blood vessels in different layers of her skin."

But Becca does not want to remove the Port wine stain in its entirety. Her goal, she says in the clip, is to remove the remaining redness to a point where it can be concealed with makeup.

"It's become such a huge part of my life. It makes me who I am and I still want to embrace that and not feel like it's disappearing completely because then I feel like I'm taking away a part of myself."

The other challenge Dr. Mercy will have to tackle is time.

"My biggest challenge for treating Becca is going to be the duration of time for her to actually notice an improvement," she explains in the clip.

Dr. Mercy also says most patients require around six to nine treatments before seeing any sort of noticeable improvement. However, comfort will be a key part of the process in Becca's case.

"But I have to be very gentle because if she's not comfortable, I'm worried she's not going to come back again," Dr. Mercy tells the camera. "And I really want to achieve the best outcome for her."

Each week, Dr. Mercy will tackle cases of all kinds, according to a press release introducing the show. Howard Lee, president of TLC streaming and network originals, lauded Dr. Mercy herself for her "personable and compassionate approach" to medicine.