Dr. Greg Hudnall Estimates 97% of Students Could Avoid Suicidal Thoughts ‘If They Had A Fellow Student' Check In
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.