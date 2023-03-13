Dr. Anthony Fauci Comes to the Rescue After 2 Women Fall at Gridiron Dinner in Washington D.C.

"When people say, 'Is there a physician in the house?' you have a responsibility to go and see if you can help," said Dr. Anthony Fauci of helping two people at a white-tie dinner on Saturday night

Published on March 13, 2023 08:54 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Anthony Fauci attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery)
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty

Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped in to help two guests in need of medical attention at a white-tie dinner in Washington, D.C.

The nation's former top infectious-disease expert was at the Gridiron Dinner on Saturday night when two women fell. Speechwriter Chandler Dean documented one moment via Twitter and said that he and a colleague, writer Sarah Gruen, were "maybe 10 feet" from a woman when she "collapsed, hit her head on a table, and was laying on the floor without moving."

He continued, "People gather trying to help, but no one is sure what to do. Someone goes to find a doctor. They found one."

In his tweet, Dean included a candid snap of Fauci, rocking a black blazer and white bowtie, bending down and speaking to someone.

"It was an eventful evening for medical emergencies," Fauci told The Boston Globe, who reported that two people at the event were in need of attention, on Monday. "None of the people involved had any serious implications to the event."

Fauci, who stepped down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, added of the incidents: "That's part of life of being a physician. When people say, 'Is there a physician in the house?' you have a responsibility to go and see if you can help."

Gruen said in an emailed statement to The Boston Globe that shortly after one of the incidents, "America's doctor once again saved the day."

"We knew Dr. Fauci was in attendance that evening, and I had literally made a comment, in jest, that maybe he could help," she said. "So when we saw someone guiding Dr. Fauci to the scene, we were astonished — it felt almost comically perfect."

Praising the renowned physician, she continued, "When he helped the woman sit back up and get stable, we were relieved. Turns out, Fauci is the real deal — he doesn't just play a doctor on TV."

President Joe Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, was also on-hand for the evening and helped the woman who fell and hit her head.

Fauci said that the collapse was "not an uncommon happening when you have a large function with a lot of crowded people and a lot of excitement." He added she was "quite fine" moments later.

According to The Boston Globe, Fauci also helped a second woman who fell and hit her head during dinner. She was also fine and was advised to "go home and rest," Fauci said.

As for how the rest of the night turned out, Fauci told the publication, "It was a lot of fun. There was a lot of good comedy, which is generally the case with those dinners."

Politico's Playbookers noted that Fauci was seen helping a woman out of the dinner.

Speechwriter Eric Schnure said of the first woman, per The Independent, "Thankfully, she was okay. And the good doctor posed for a photo with her, documenting one of the best 'only in Washington' stories of all time!"

