Dr. Anthony Fauci's Esteemed Career in Photos

Dr. Anthony Fauci was one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year in 2020, and for good reason: the Brooklyn-born director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been a guiding force in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctor — who turns 81 on Christmas Eve — calls the moment "the most difficult and devastating infectious disease and respiratory outbreaks that we've experienced in the last 102 years," adding that it's been particularly tough for Americans.

"You have a devastating public health challenge in the midst of a very divisive society, in a very hotly-contested political year. You put all of those ingredients together and it's been quite challenging," he told PEOPLE last year.

Here, a look at how Cornell grad Fauci rose to the top of his field.