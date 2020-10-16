Dr. 90210’s Suzanne Quardt Takes on ‘Risky’ Male Breast Reduction Procedure

In this exclusive clip, Dr. Quardt's 32-year-old patient seeks help for extra skin following his weight loss

Dr. Suzanne Quardt is taking on a “risky” surgery in the latest episode of E!’s Dr. 90210.

Quardt’s patient is 32-year-old Terrence Michael Scott, who came to the doctor looking for help with his extra skin following weight loss. Scott, now a motivational speaker, was specifically seeking surgery on his breasts and stomach, he says in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the upcoming episode.

“So you want to see your pecs, but no breasts, to lift those puppies up?” Quardt asks him.

“Life those puppies up so I can finally have a real man’s chest,” Scott replies.

As for the skin around his stomach, the patient adds, “It's just saggy and it’s hanging, and it bothers me.”

Quardt begins to explain that she will perform some liposuction and a lift in both areas.

“The male breast reduction procedure that I’m going to do on Terrence is a very risky procedure in and of itself, but there’s some added complications because of all the liposuction and tissue I need to remove from the sides of his chest,” she says in her confessional.

Quardt adds that her “main concern” is that the amount of tissue she needs to remove may lead to a higher chance of fluid buildup, which can cause “nipple death.”

“Terrance’s chest surgery is not a surgery that all surgeons would take on and do at once because of all the risks involved,” she says, adding that she will do the chest and stomach surgeries at the same time.

“I feel really confident and instead of making him come back for two surgeries, I can safely provide him an excellent chest aesthetic and a tummy aesthetic to give him the flat chest and tummy that he really wants.”

Dr. 90210 follows four powerhouse female surgeons in Beverly Hills as they take on the traditionally male-dominated field. In addition to Quardt, the show features Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen and Dr. Michelle Lee.

"In general, women in surgery are portrayed as one of two things: aggressive and difficult, or passive and a lightweight surgeon,” Killeen previously told PEOPLE. “It has been a challenge to break those stereotypes and develop a reputation for being a stellar surgeon, and a fun person to work with."