Patient With 6-Year Growth on His Face Asks for Help on Latest Episode of Dr. 90210

Dr. 90210’s Suzanne Quardt is facing a new challenge: a patient with a facial mass that has been growing for six years.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the E! show's latest episode, Quardt sits down with the patient, who tells his full story in the hopes of finally removing the mass.

“It started real small, just like a whitehead,” he shares in the clip, before revealing that it appeared “about six years ago.”

In her confessional, Quardt admits that the size of the growth is a first for her career. “I’m just shocked, this is the biggest mass that I have seen,” she says. “We need to help him.”

“It’s pretty much doubled in size every year,” the patient adds. “I tried to squeeze on it and stuff, it never came to a head.”

His companion also chimes in, telling the doctor that they’ve tried to use home remedies to help it go away, but nothing worked.

“We tried hot compresses and some kind of salve that’s supposed to bring boils to, and then after it started getting bigger I told him ‘you need to go get this checked out’ and he finally did like a year ago,” she says.

Though he did head to a doctor to get it examined, the patient says the physician didn’t make him feel comfortable about the removal process.

“The only doctor I’ve had look at it made me feel very uncomfortable,” he says. “Because he was telling me I’d probably have partial face paralysis from it. They hadn’t dealt with that kind of stuff very often and I just really did not trust somebody like that to take it off my face.”

Dr. 90210 follows four powerhouse female surgeons in Beverly Hills as they take on the traditionally male-dominated field. In addition to Quardt, the show features Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen and Dr. Michelle Lee.

"In general, women in surgery are portrayed as one of two things: aggressive and difficult, or passive and a lightweight surgeon,” Killeen previously told PEOPLE. “It has been a challenge to break those stereotypes and develop a reputation for being a stellar surgeon, and a fun person to work with."

Killeen also noted that she hopes the show will help people see "plastic surgery as more than superficial fluff."

"It is truly life changing and there is nothing wrong with making changes to your body so that you can live the life you want," she added.