DoorDash Offering Same-Day Delivery of At-Home COVID Test Kits with New Partnership

The food delivery app will bring saliva and nose-swab test kits right to customers' front doors

The fight against COVID-19 just got a little more convenient.

DoorDash has partnered with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell to deliver COVID-19 PCR test collection kits to homes across the United States.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The food delivery app is offering same-day delivery service for the Vault Health powered COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit and the Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC, which have both received FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

Covid tests Image zoom Credit: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty

"Amidst the pandemic, one of our priorities has been to make health and wellness essentials more accessible for customers, with the goal of helping businesses leverage our last-mile logistics infrastructure to provide more convenient and timely access to their health supplies," Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, director of New Verticals at DoorDash, said in a statement.

She continued, "We're proud to partner with Vault Health and Everlywell to provide FDA Authorized COVID-19 PCR test collection kits on-demand to customers through our marketplace for the first time, offering the speed and reliability Americans need in these circumstances."

The Everlywell kit costs $109, and the Vault Health kit is $119, but both are potentially available for reimbursement through health insurance.

Wisconsin National Guard COVID Image zoom Members of the Wisconsin National Guard test residents for the coronavirus COVID-19 at a temporary testing site | Credit: Scott Olson/Getty

DoorDash covid test Image zoom Credit: courtesy doordash

Delivery will be available from 12 Dashmart locations across the country, including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix, with more locations rolling out in the coming months.

In addition to the mail-in test kits, DoorDash is also offering on-demand access to other essential health care products, through their DashMart locations.

They've previously offered prescription deliveries in partnerships with Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Sam's Club.

The Vault Health kit will also be available in 20 markets, including Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego, through their website powered by DoorDash Drive, the app's white-label fulfillment service that offers direct delivery for businesses.

RELATED VIDEO: Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities

The platform will allow thousands of patients to get tested the same day and get their results in a record 48 hours.

Vault's tests are supervised via audio/video visits, in which they can confirm identity, ensure saliva samples are properly collected and answer any questions about the process.

The Everlywell kit, which uses a gentle nasal swab for 24-hour results upon receipt at their lab, also includes a free optional telehealth consult with a doctor.

"As many as 30 percent of people skip doctor's appointments because they don't have a reliable way of getting there," said Dr. Marisa Cruz, head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell and former senior medical advisor for Digital Health at the FDA. "The fact that you can now get a kit delivered to your door in hours, quickly collect a sample and drop your kit in the mail, and then receive an accurate COVID-19 diagnosis and speak to a physician about next steps in as little as 24 hours later is a significant step forward for public health."