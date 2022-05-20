Doja Cat Undergoes Tonsil Surgery After Infection, Cancels Upcoming Shows: 'Hurt a Lot but I'm OK'

The "Kiss Me More" singer added that she plans to quit vaping after the scare

Doja Cat accepts the 'Top R&B Album' award for 'Planet Her' on stage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022.

Doja Cat is on the mend — but must drop out of all of her upcoming shows.

The "Say So" singer, 26, announced on Twitter Thursday evening that she had surgery that day to remove an abscess from her left tonsil. In a string of posts, Doja Cat explained that her tonsils got infected before Sunday's Billboard Music Awards (where she took home four awards for top R&B album, top R&B artist, top R&B female artist and top viral song) and what went wrong after.

"My whole throat is f---ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she began.

"I was taking f---in' antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she wrote in a second post.

Sharing the graphic details of the surgery, the "Kiss Me More" singer said that she was feeling all right.

"I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok," she said.

Responding to a fan who asked if she planned to continue smoking, the rapper said she was now trying to cut the habit for good.

"Im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that," Doja Cat added.

Apparently addressing a similar question about vaping from another fan (who has since removed their tweet), the artist stressed, "Nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it."

Doja Cat returned to the platform on Friday to announce that she will need another surgery and must cancel her upcoming shows.

"Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour," she explained. "I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

Doja Cat was nominated in 14 categories at the Sunday music awards show in Las Vegas, where she stepped out in a black, angular, chest-baring Schiaparelli gown paired with a sheer beige chest wrap worn over Agent Provocateur gold metallic pasties. Carrying a matching gold metallic purse shaped like Saturn, she also donned gilded ear-shaped earrings adorned with several other earrings, a set of nail rings designed by Bijules, and black heels featuring a gold foot-shaped toe cap and silver toenails.

"I'm very, very excited to not use the bathroom tonight," she said during an interview with Rocsi Diaz on the E!'s Live from the Red Carpet in a nod to when she nearly missed her acceptance speech at the 2022 Grammys.