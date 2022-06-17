Doja Cat Shares Hospital Photos, Reveals Raspy Voice After Undergoing Tonsil Surgery

Last month, the singer revealed she has surgery to remove an abscess from her left tonsil

Doja Cat is giving fans a little update after undergoing tonsil surgery.

On Thursday, the "Say So" singer, 26, shared photos on Twitter while laying in a hospital bed, telling her followers that she already had her second surgery due to an infection.

The Grammy winner also posted a video revealing her raspy voice after the procedure as she attempted to rap Nicki Minaj lyrics from Trey Songz's "Bottoms Up." Under the clip, several fans of Doja Cat wished her a speedy recovery.

Doja Cat first announced last month on Twitter that she had surgery to remove an abscess from her left tonsil. In a string of posts, she explained that her tonsils got infected before the Billboard Music Awards (where she took home four awards for top R&B album, top R&B artist, top R&B female artist and top viral song) and what went wrong after.

"My whole throat is f---ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she began.

"I was taking f---in' antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she wrote in a second post.

Sharing the graphic details of the surgery, the "Kiss Me More" singer said that she was feeling all right. "I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok," she said.

Responding to a fan who asked if she planned to continue smoking, the rapper said she was now trying to cut the habit for good.

"Im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that," Doja Cat added.

Apparently addressing a similar question about vaping from another fan (who has since removed their tweet), the artist stressed, "Nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it."

Doja Cat later returned to the platform to announce that she would need another surgery and must cancel her upcoming shows.