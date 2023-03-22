Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'

Doja Cat is home and recovering after undergoing a few cosmetic procedures.

On Monday, the 27-year-old singer revealed in a series of tweets that she recently had a breast surgery and liposuction, giving fans an update on her health. "4 days into recovery right now," she wrote. "Feels ok. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I'm healing really fast."

Doja Cat also clarified the type of procedure she got done. "Lipo is when fat is transferred from 1 area to another," one person commented before the musician responded, "No it is not, dear. That is called a fat transfer. I did not get a fat transfer."

Liposuction is a surgical procedure that involves using a suction technique to remove fat and shape specific areas of the body like the hips, abdomen, waist, thighs, arms, buttocks, neck, cheeks and more.

The Grammy winner then responded to several fans who assumed she got implants.

"Ohh her body bout to eat, I just know her boobs bigger," one Twitter user said before the singer responded, "Nope. Smaller," while revealing she's now a "32C."

While she's home healing now, Doja Cat told fans that her recovery time is "probably 3 months total," adding that she's excited about how good the results look.

Doja Cat/Twitter

The "Say So" singer previously kept her fans updated on her health after undergoing another surgery last summer.

Doja Cat shared photos of herself from a hospital bed on Twitter in July after having two surgeries on her tonsils. At the time, she explained that she had to remove an abscess from her left tonsil.

"My whole throat is f---ed so i might have some bad news for y'all coming soon," she began.

"I was taking f---in' antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty-ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," she wrote in a second post.

Responding to a fan who asked if she planned to continue smoking, the rapper said she was now trying to cut the habit for good.

"I'm quitting the vape for a while and hopefully I don't crave it anymore after that," Doja Cat added.