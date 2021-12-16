NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta added, though, that vaccinated people don't need to worry — vaccines are "keeping people out of the hospital and that’s a success"

Doctor Says Fully Vaccinated People Are Going to Test Positive with Omicron: 'Our New Normal'

As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine.

"We have to get comfortable with fully vaccinated folks testing positive, that's going to be our new normal," Gupta told the Today show hosts. "But people should not worry about that because the purpose of vaccines is not to prevent a positive test or a respiratory virus like omicron, it's to keep you out of the hospital, and that's exactly what they're doing."

Gupta explained that with respiratory viruses like COVID-19 or the flu, it's not possible to fully prevent infections, but vaccines keep them from becoming severe and leading to hospitalization or death.

"With respiratory viruses, we can't ever prevent a positive test or mild symptoms," he said. "They're totally okay and that's what we expect. The vaccines are doing exactly what they should be for respiratory viruses; they're keeping people out of the hospital and that's a success."

For the unvaccinated, though, the next few months could be dire as omicron spreads, Gupta warned.

"Myself and colleagues at hospitals across the country, we're expecting, frankly, 10,000 weekly deaths, week over week, well into the beginning of March," he said. "So this is going to be a very difficult three to four months ahead."

Gupta's estimates reflect what the Centers for Disease Control had said in a briefing on Tuesday, where they predicted that omicron could lead to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases by January.

The CDC said that the variant has moved swiftly through the U.S., with cases of omicron jumping up sevenfold in just the last week.

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, urged people to get vaccinated or boosted ahead of the holidays and winter season.