Dixie D'Amelio has revealed she was recently diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old TikTok star discussed her health on Instagram Live, and the reason for her brief social media hiatus.

"I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why," she began. "I recently got diagnosed with this thing called PMDD, which is premenstrual dysphoric disorder."

PMDD, a more severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), is a chronic medical condition that can cause extreme mood shifts and symptoms like depression, anxiety, irritability, insomnia and more.

"It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," D'Amelio continued. "I feel like I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week."

She said that for two weeks each month the condition "really disrupts" her life, impacting her attitude, personality, relationships and anxiety.

"I have never been so low … and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming," she explained. "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch."

"That was very confusing to me because how can I go one day feeling fine and then the next day not wanting to be here anymore?" D'Amelio continued, admitting that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The social media influencer said the condition is something she's dealt with for the past seven years but was only recently diagnosed. "I'm very happy that I know what's wrong because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions.

"I'm feeling better now and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the month after that," she added, sharing that she's still learning about PMDD.

According to Mayo Clinic, treatment for PMDD is directed at preventing or minimizing symptoms with antidepressants, birth control pills, nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and diet and lifestyle changes.