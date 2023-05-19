Dixie D'Amelio Attends Her Family's Launch Party Hours After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration

Dixie D'Amelio was hospitalized on Thursday, just hours before the launch party for her family's new footwear company.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 21-year-old TikTok star was "dehydrated and feeling faint" so an ambulance was called out of "precaution."

While at the hospital, the insider says D'Amelio "was treated with fluids for a few hours and released later that day."

Despite the medical incident, the social media personality was all smiles as she attended the launch party for D'Amelio Footwear in Los Angeles that same evening. D'Amelio teamed up with her younger sister Charli and mom Heidi to launch D'Amelio Footwear, which features sandals, sneakers, boots and heels.

On Snapchat, D'Amelio even posted selfies from her brief trip to the hospital, showing the three monitors hooked up to her chest. In another selfie, she answered a fan who asked, "Are you okay?"

"Got too excited about the shoe launch," she replied.

Dixie D’Amelio/instagram

This isn't the first health scare D'Amelio has had recently.

Back in October, she revealed that she was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). PMDD, a more severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), is a chronic medical condition that can cause extreme mood shifts and symptoms like depression, anxiety, irritability, insomnia and more.

"It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," D'Amelio explained at the time. "I feel like I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week."

She said that for two weeks each month the condition "really disrupts" her life, impacting her attitude, personality, relationships and anxiety.

"I have never been so low … and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming," she explained. "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch."

"That was very confusing to me because how can I go one day feeling fine and then the next day not wanting to be here anymore?" D'Amelio continued, admitting that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts. "I'm very happy that I know what's wrong because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions."