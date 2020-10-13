There Are Nearly 800 Disposable Face Masks on Sale for Prime Day — but These Are the 5 Best to Shop

It’s Amazon Prime Day, which means you’re most likely wondering what deals you should take advantage of. While it’s certainly one of the best times to shop for big ticket items like AirPods, vacuum cleaners, and smart home devices, it’s also a good time to snag everyday items. Cleaning supplies, personal care products, and COVID-19 essentials are all discounted right now — and some of the best deals are on disposable face masks.
There are currently nearly 800 disposable face masks on sale on Amazon right now, so we scouted out five of the best finds for you:
One of our favorite deals is on the Jumbl Disposable Face Masks. Not only are they one of the cheapest 50-packs of masks you can find right now at just $8, but they’re also approved by over 2,700 Amazon shoppers. Customers say the three-ply face masks are good quality, fit great, and are lightweight. Compared to other face masks, most reviewers say Jumbl masks are “easier to breathe” in and are “very comfortable.”
Buy It! Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 50, $7.74 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com
You’ll also find multicolored face masks on sale, like these black ones from Sooqoo. While most disposable face mask packs contain 50 masks, this one has 100 — and it’s only $14 right now. The Sooqoo face masks are all black, including the earloops, and have an adjustable nose wire. Shoppers rave that they’re “hands down the best face masks” they’ve tried, and so comfy they can “sleep” in them.
Buy It! Sooqoo Black Disposable Face Masks, Pack of 100, $14.28 (orig. $26.97); amazon.com
Shop more disposable face mask deals on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out all of Prime Day’s offerings.