There Are Nearly 800 Disposable Face Masks on Sale for Prime Day — but These Are the 5 Best to Shop

One of our favorite deals is on the Jumbl Disposable Face Masks. Not only are they one of the cheapest 50-packs of masks you can find right now at just $8, but they’re also approved by over 2,700 Amazon shoppers. Customers say the three-ply face masks are good quality, fit great, and are lightweight. Compared to other face masks, most reviewers say Jumbl masks are “easier to breathe” in and are “very comfortable.”