Lifestyle Health Detroit School Closes for Deep Cleaning After Mysterious Illness Outbreak, Death of Kindergartener Public health officials in Detroit are investigating the death of a kindergartener and a mysterious illness outbreak at Marcus Garvey Academy By People Staff Published on May 5, 2023 04:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: WDIV Public health officials in Detroit are investigating an outbreak of an unidentified illnesses after a kindergartner died at an elementary and middle school. According to the Associated Press, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday that the school, Marcus Garvey Academy, "has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels." 130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak While the death of one kindergartener has been confirmed, it is unclear if the death is caused by the illness outbreak. The Detroit Health Department said in a statement that it has not confirmed the cause of the illnesses. The statement also told parents and caregivers to be on the lookout for several symptoms, including fever, headache, lethargy, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among children ages 4 to 7. The school will be closed until Monday for deep cleaning. It isn't uncommon for an unknown illness to quickly spread through a school, especially now that general vaccination rates have declined for two straight years. Mysterious Illness Hits 45 Students at a North Carolina Middle School Fewer vaccinated children can lead to community outbreaks of preventable illnesses, including measles and other serious illnesses.