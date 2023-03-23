Detroit Mother, 25, Dies After Giving Birth Due to Brain Bleed: 'She Was Perfectly Healthy'

A Detroit family is looking for answers after Alona White, a 25-year-old mother of two, died shortly after giving birth

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 01:03 PM
Alona Tanay White; Detroit mother of 2 dies after giving birth, leaving family stunned
Photo: GoFundMe

A Detroit family is grieving and looking for answers after a 25-year-old mother died shortly after giving birth to her second child.

On March 7, Alona White and her husband Derrick arrived at the hospital for a scheduled C-section. The couple — parents to 2-year-old daughter Aleah — welcomed their second daughter, Ari, that afternoon.

Katina Ponder, Alona's mother, told Fox2 that her daughter was perfectly fine after giving birth, even getting the opportunity to nurse her newborn.

"She was excited," she said of White. "We went from being joyful to devastated."

Hours later, Ponder said White started complaining about a headache and by the time a nurse arrived at her room, she was already unresponsive.

"She went down for a CT scan and that's when they saw like a really large massive bleeding on the left side of her brain," Ponder recalled to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

White was immediately taken for an emergency craniotomy, which left her in the ICU for five days before she died.

"She only really got like an hour to spend with her [daughter Ari]," Ponder said. "It's just so- it's so unfair that she was robbed of life like that. I just don't understand what happened."

"I did not expect to get a call saying that my baby passed away," she continued. "She was 25, perfectly healthy, I just don't know what went wrong."

Ponder told Fox that the family is waiting for autopsy results to understand what caused White's death. A GoFundMe account was created to cover funeral costs for White as well as support her husband and daughters. The fundraiser has already garnered nearly $12,000 and Ponder said they are extremely grateful for the donations.

"It's no amount of money that will bring her back and for these babies to live without their mother - no amount of money," she added.

Related Articles
Alexa Bliss reveals skin cancer diagnosis
WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Glad I Always Got My Skin Checked'
EzriCare recall
Deaths, Blindness Linked to Recalled Eye Drops Contaminated with Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
Lincoln Center Theater's "Camelot" Photo Call & Press Day
Aaron Sorkin Says He Had a Stroke Last Year — and It Motivated Him to Quit Smoking
Gayle King and Drew Barrymore share their experiences with menopause
Gayle King and Drew Barrymore Encourage Women to Seek Support During Menopause: 'Don't Be a Hero!'
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'
Jennifer Fessler attends "The Real Housewives Of New York" celebration
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Hints at Ozempic Use for Weight Loss as She Debuts Facelift, Nose Job: 'I Had a Glow Up'
Amy Slaton, Michael Halterman
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's Relationship — from High School Friends to Reality Stars
Nathan Camargo
Recovering from Multiple Seizures and Autoimmune Encephalitis, Texas Boy Hopes to Go to 2nd Grade in Person
Mallory Weggmann's baby announcement
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Snyder Welcome First Baby: 'A Sweet Little Miracle'
Birth control pills blister pack
Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health
Ed Sheeran Rolling Stone
Ed Sheeran Details 'Uncomfortable' Past with His Eating Disorder: 'I'm a Real Binge Eater'
1000-Lb. Sisters Star Amy Slaton’s Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Recalls Years of 'Terrifying' Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis
https://www.instagram.com/stories/bellahadid/3062377254860649531/?hl=en
Bella Hadid Celebrates Being 5 Months Sober with an Alcohol-Free Trip to Las Vegas
Martina Navaratilova Diagnosed with Throat and Breast Cancer: ‘Hoping for a Favorable Outcome’
Martina Navratilova Says She Is Cancer-Free: 'Good to Go'