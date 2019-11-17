Derek Hough Does a 'Sexy Little Dance' for Girlfriend After Undergoing Emergency Appendix Surgery

Derek Hough is already back on his feet after an unexpected medical emergency.

On Saturday, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 34, revealed that he had undergone surgery for acute appendicitis. “Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right. Turned out it was appendicitis,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that he went into surgery “to remove my appendix straight away.”

But as soon as that was done, he was ready to put his dancing shoes back on.

“This is me immediately after, still a little (a lot) medicated, giving @hayley.erbert a (sexy) little dance,” he continued, alongside a silly video of the star showing off his moves for his girlfriend. He went on to share a joking summary of how their conversation about the dance went down: “Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot.”

“Thank you for lying to me babe,” he added, as his girlfriend sweetly commented on the post, writing, “I don’t know anyone that would be sexier than you in a hospital gown and blood clot socks.”

Derek and Erbert first began dating in 2015 after meeting on DWTS, where she began as a dancer in Season 21.

In an earlier series of Instagram Stories, which were recorded before he went into surgery, Hough detailed his health scare.

“So, I just got back from South Korea and literally landed and my stomach started hurting really bad and it just progressively got worse and worse and worse,” he send in an Instagram Story video, which was recorded from his hospital bed.

Although Hough decided to go to bed, he said he woke up “to severe pain in my stomach,” which then became “very localized” in his lower abdomen.

Image zoom Derek Hough Derek Hough/Instagram

Growing concerned, he looked up his symptoms online and after learning it could have something to do with his appendix, he woke up his girlfriend.

“By the way, I could barely walk,” he recalled. “I was king of crawling around the floor hunched over in pain. So Hayley drove me to the hospital and anyways, long story short, it’s acute appendicitis and I’m about to have surgery.”

Image zoom Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Earlier this month, Hough went on a very special vacation to Los Cabos with Brooke Burke and sister Julianne Hough and their significant others: Burke’s new boyfriend Scott Rigsby, Julianne’s husband Brooks Laich and Ebert.

The group all have Dancing with the Stars connections. The Hough siblings were both pros and Julianne was later a judge. Erbert was a troupe dancer on the show for seven seasons and four tours, before leaving this August. And Burke not only won the show’s seventh season (with Derek as her partner!) but also co-hosted it from 2010-13.

And sister Julianne was recently at a hospital, supporting her longtime pal Nina Dobrev, who spent the night in the emergency room after an allergic reaction.