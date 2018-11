Derek DeGrazio, celebrity trainer and managing partner of Barry’s Bootcamp Miami, is breaking down exactly how many calories are in your favorite Thanksgiving foods — and how you can burn those calories off.

“It’s that time of year again, but before you go for seconds, you might want to think twice,” DeGrazio tells PEOPLE. “You’ll be surprised to know how much work in the gym you’ll have to put in just to burn off a few of your Thanksgiving favs. It’s only once a year, so indulge of course — just be prepared to sweat a little more the next day to burn off some of those calories.”