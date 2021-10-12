Department of Justice Urges Court to Pause Texas Abortion Ban During Its Appeal

On Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit appealed a federal judge’s order to suspend enforcement of Texas’ abortion law

The Department of Justice is urging the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to halt the enforcement of Texas' restrictive Senate Bill 8 while its challenge to the new law is appealed.

On Monday, the Department of Justice said in a filing that keeping the bill in effect would result in "substantial harm to the United States' sovereign interests and would disserve the public interest," CNN reports. "If Texas' scheme is permissible, no constitutional right is safe from state-sanctioned sabotage of this kind."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ban will, as of now, remain in effect.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman granted a preliminary injunction to suspend enforcement of the abortion ban, after the Justice Department argued that Senate Bill 8 was created "to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."

The order blocked the state from enforcing the law in any capacity, including barring judges and court clerks from hearing or administering lawsuits brought against individuals who seek abortions or abortion providers under Senate Bill 8.

However, on Friday, Texas officials appealed the order in the 5th U.S. Circuit and the law was revived as they now determine whether or not to keep the law.

Pro-choice protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol Credit: Sergio Flores For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Texas first passed Senate Bill 8 — described by Planned Parenthood as "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the U.S." — Sept. 1. The bill bans abortions after six weeks, making no exceptions even in cases of rape, sexual abuse, incest or fetal anomalies.

The law also rewards a minimum of $10,000 to private citizens who successfully sue abortion providers. Anyone who aids in an individual securing an abortion — including those driving the patient to a clinic or helping to cover the cost — can also be sued.

After the Supreme Court declined to block the law in a 5-4 vote, the Justice Department sued Texas over the law Sept. 9.

"The act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit, per The Associated Press.

Texas abortion law Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Last month, abortion rights activist Anna Rupani from Fund Texas Choice said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that she fears the entire country could be impacted by the new restrictions.

"We're hearing that other states want to see how long this plays out, and can they create just as restrictive laws in their own states," she explained.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

While abortion care may be easily accessible for most women in states like New York, Rupani questioned, "will it be easy to access if other states outside of Texas start banning abortion?"