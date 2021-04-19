Demi Lovato Speaks Out About Frozen Yogurt Shop, Calls Their 'Diet' Offerings 'Triggering'

"You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders," the singer said of a Los Angeles-based frozen yogurt store

Demi Lovato is speaking out about her negative experience with a Los Angeles-based frozen yogurt store.

Over the weekend, the "I Love Me" singer, 28, wrote on her Instagram Story that she was "finding it extremely hard to order froyo from" The Bigg Chill due to all the "diet foods" they offer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please," wrote Lovato — who has long been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body image. Alongside the message she also included the hashtag "diet culture vultures."

The shop went on to respond to Lovato on their official Instagram account writing, "We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well."

Over on her own Instagram Story, Lovato went on to post screenshots that appeared to show a private message exchange between her and the shop. "We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive," the frozen yogurt store appeared to write in the message.

In response, Lovato wrote that she found her "whole experience" with the store "triggering and awful."

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

"You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store," she wrote. "You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders."

"Don't make excuses, just do better," she added.

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney went on to address Lovato's comments in a series of Instagram Stories, noting that sugar-free options can be important for a variety of people, including diabetics.

Later that day, Lovato posted another response with some suggestions on how to make the store feel more inclusive.

"I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for [health needs]. Labeling the snacks for celiac or diabetes or vegans," she wrote.

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

"When it's not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it's really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs. I think clearer messaging would be more beneficial for everyone," she added. "You aren't wrong for catering to many different needs but it's about not excluding one demographic to cater to others."

Alongside the message, Loavto wrote, "Keeping this transparent even tho I'm done."

The Big Chill has not publicly responded to either of Lovato's more recent messages.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato 'Couldn't See' Her Shoes or Tweeze Eyebrows After Overdose: 'The Physical Implications Were Really Difficult'

Opening up about her eating disorder recovery last month, the "What Other People Say" singer spoke about how she had changed her outlook about diet and exercise.

"I don't count calories anymore I don't over exercise anymore I don't restrict or purge And I especially don't live life accordingly to diet culture.. and I've actually lost weight," she wrote on social media.

"This is a different experience But I feel full," she continued. "Not of food. But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Months earlier, Lovato shared that she was "grateful" for where she was at in her recovery.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up," she wrote alongside a photo shoot designed to "celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,' " she added.