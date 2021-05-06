Demi Lovato Says She Still Struggles ‘Daily’ with Her Eating Disorder

"I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore," Demi Lovato said of her eating disorder

Recovering from an eating disorders is a process, and Demi Lovato got candid about her daily struggle with an empowering message.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old posted an image on social media of a mug she made years ago, describing her battle with body-image. It reads, "I am worth it," along with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) symbol for recovery.

"I painted this at @colormemine years ago ... even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day," Lovato captioned the post. "I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still."

"But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it," she added.

Lovato revealed her latest album, Dancing with the Devil, also allowed her to "feel absolutely amazing."

"What I learned about myself while writing this album is that I'm a catch," the singer said during her iHeart Radio Album Release Party in April. "This album helped me fall in love with myself because I've never been able to really feel super confident and stable on my own."

In her new tell-all YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premiered in March, she spoke about dealing with bulimia and her 2018 near-fatal overdose.

She shared with Ashley Graham on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she learned to make sure her own needs are met, and so she is no longer seeking a relationship in order to reach "stability" in her life.

"It's been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, 'This is who I am, this is what works for me. And if you don't like it, that's okay. I'm not asking for you to,'" Lovato said.