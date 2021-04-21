Demi Lovato Practices Jiu Jitsu After Frozen Yogurt Backlash: ‘Best Way to Start the Day’

The singer, who dealt with criticism this week after she spoke out against a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop, started training in Brazilian jiu jitsu in 2016

The 28-year-old singer hit the mat on Tuesday for a training session after time away.

"Best way to start the day," Lovato captioned a selfie of herself in the traditional jiu jitsu gi, or uniform.

"Thanks for the best training sesh in wayyyy too long @1chrislight — we back tho!!" she added, tagging her trainer.

Lovato added a second photo later of just her gi, with her blue belt and two stripes visible. The blue belt is the second level of eight in the sport, and stripes are awarded between belt levels to signify progress and achievement.

"God bless jiu jitsu 💙 💙," she wrote on Instagram.

Lovato earned her blue belt in August 2017, about a year after she started practicing Brazilian jiu jitsu. She's stuck with the sport through her 2018 drug overdose and recovery, and previously said that she loves the confidence it gives her.

"I think it's really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense," she said.

Lovato's return to the jiu jitsu mat came after days of both support and criticism following her decision to post about a "triggering and awful" visit to a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop that had sugar-free and "diet foods" on display. As someone who has struggled with eating disorders and body image, Lovato said that she had a "hard time" being in the store and had to leave.

Her post drew support from some, like actress Jameela Jamil, who agreed that marketing foods as "diet" options can be triggering. Others supported the shop, called The Bigg Chill, which had responded to Lovato and said that they offer those items for diabetics, vegans and people with Celiac disease.

Lovato responded again on Monday and apologized to the shop for calling them out, along with explaining that she "didn't know" that the sugar-free options were intended for people with health conditions.

"Because it wasn't clear, I definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn't have gone about this the way that I have, but I'm willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get the messaging right," she said.

"I'm genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way. I just get really passionate," she added. "It's never coming out of a place of hate, it's always coming out of a place of love and trying to lift people up. I understand that didn't lift the froyo place up, but I'm upset and that's all that that was."