"If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body," Demi Lovato wrote

Demi Lovato Says 'I Am More Than the Shell for My Soul That Is My Body' in Powerful Message

Demi Lovato is sharing a powerful message.

The 28-year-old singer — who has spoken candidly over the years about their recovery from an eating disorder — opened up about why "complimenting someone on their weight loss" can be harmful to their mental health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder," Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this week, wrote on their Instagram Story in a series of posts.

"If you don't know someone's history with food, please don't comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement…" the star added.

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato | Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Speaking from personal experience, Lovato opened up about how destructive comments about weight loss can be.

"Does it feel great? Yeah, sometimes," they wrote. "But only to the loud ass eating disorder voice inside my head that says 'See, people like a thinner you' or 'if you eat less you'll lose even more weight.' "

Lovato added, "But it can also sometimes suck because then I start thinking 'Well, damn. What'd they think of my body before?' Moral of the story: I am more than the shell for my soul that is my body and everyday I fight to remind myself of that, so I'm asking you to please not remind me that that is all people see of me sometimes."

Earlier this month, the Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil star opened up about how recovering from an eating disorder takes progress, one which for them hasn't been without "daily" struggles.

"I painted this at @colormemine years ago ... even though I was in the throes of my eating disorder, I still made this in hopes that I would truly believe it some day," Lovato wrote alongside a photo of a mug they made years ago, which reads: "I am worth it" along with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) symbol for recovery.

"I still struggle. Daily. There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still," the pop star added. "But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore. For now my mug reminds me that I am worth it, and today I believe it."