"Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted," the singer shared on her Instagram

Demi Lovato Says She 'Got the Boobs I Wanted' After 'Making Peace' with Eating Issues

Demi Lovato is embracing her body.

The "OK Not to Be OK" singer, 28, got candid about her insecurities and past struggles with an eating disorder in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted," Lovato wrote alongside two selfies, one of which featured the pop star wearing a tan bodysuit and sweatpants while posing in front of a mirror.

"My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! 😂😂" she captioned the photos. "this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!! And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!!"

Demi Lovato

"But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony.... 💞," Lovato remarked.

The "I Love Me" songstress went on to ask followers to share their own stories about body image.

"Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!" she concluded her post.

Demi Lovato

Lovato recently spoke about her journey to self-acceptance in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, saying that she has done "a lot of growing this year."

"When I realized that perfection is unachievable, no matter who you are, you could literally be the most perfect-looking person on the planet, but there will still be something scientifically imperfect with you," she said. "I had to learn that the hard way."

"I decided that I wasted enough of my life worrying and stressing about unimportant things," Lovato added. "And now the rest of my life, I'm just going to care about the stuff that matters. I don't chase perfection anymore because I know it doesn't exist. And it's about finding a balance. Yeah, it's been a journey, but I feel like a lot of it comes with age, just learning."

In February, Lovato opened up about her recovery from her longtime eating disorder, sharing that the pressure to look a certain way was one of the triggering factors in her 2018 drug overdose.

"When you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. So I was in that situation — I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year," she told Ashley Graham on the model's Pretty Big Deal podcast.

"It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't and then living this kind of lie, and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn't."

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.