Demi Lovato Earned a New Degree in Jiu-Jitsu: 'This Means the World to Me'

Demi Lovato is crushing it on the jiu-jitsu mat.

The 26-year-old singer shared on Wednesday that she earned a new degree in the Brazilian martial art.

“2nd degree blue belt!!!!” Lovato wrote on her Instagram story, along with a photo of her new stripe.

“This means the world to me and I couldn’t be happier,” she added in another photo. “Brazilian jiu jitsu is a passion of mine and I can’t wait to learn more and more.”

Lovato also thanked her instructor, Chris Light, who gave her a sweet note about her promotion that read: “Earned. Not given.”

“Thank you @1chrislight for teaching me so much,” she said. “I can’t believe how far I’ve come since working together. You’re a legend!!”

Lovato’s blue belt, which she earned in August 2017, is the second of seven belt levels in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu system. Within each level, instructors can award stripes, or degrees, to honor a student’s progress and skill, according to the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Ever since completing rehab following her drug overdose in July, Lovato has spent much of her time practicing mixed martial arts at her favorite gym, Unbreakable Performance in Hollywood. She shared a post-workout, makeup-free selfie after a jiu-jitsu session in December, one month after leaving rehab.

“Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. 😝💪🏻 #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup 💙🥋” she wrote alongside the selfie.

Lovato previously said that she loves all forms of mixed martial arts, but jiu-jitsu is her favorite type.

“I first got into jiu-jitsu because I loved watching people grapple,” Lovato told SELF. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense.”