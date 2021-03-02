Demi Lovato Celebrates Her Changing Body After Rejecting Diet Culture: ‘I’m Full of Peace’

"This is a different experience But I feel full," Demi Lovato wrote, "Not of food But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance"

Demi Lovato is "full of peace, serenity, joy, and love" as she celebrates her body.

On Monday, the "What Other People Say" singer, 28, opened up about her eating disorder recovery in an Instagram post, sharing that she "accidentally lost weight" after changing her outlook about diet and exercise.

"I don't count calories anymore I don't over exercise anymore I don't restrict or purge And I especially don't live life accordingly to diet culture.. and I've actually lost weight," she wrote alongside a video of herself modeling a pair of loose pants in the mirror.

"This is a different experience But I feel full," Lovato continued. "Not of food But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."

The pop star added in the caption of the post, "I'm full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today 💖."

On her Instagram Stories, Lovato shared a quote that read: "and i said to my body softly, 'i want to be your friend.' it took a long breath. and replied, i have been waiting my whole life for this.' "

"thank you body for your patience and faith in me," she captioned the image.

Lovato has long been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body image.

In December, she posted photos of her stretch marks highlighted with gold glitter, writing on her Instagram, "I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn't real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors. 'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can't POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we're just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

"I'm so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,' " she wrote. "In honor of my gratitude for the place I'm in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them."

At the time, the "Anyone" songstress also shared some words of encouragement with fans who may be going through similar struggles.

"Also let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn't think it's possible: IT ACTUALLY IS 😱😱😩😩☺️☺️" she wrote. "YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU."

In the past, Lovato has said that her recovery from her longtime eating disorder was one of the triggering factors in her 2018 drug overdose.

According to the star, she was obsessed with working out and monitoring her food during her recovery, and the pressure to maintain a certain body type ultimately took a toll on her mental health.

"When you don't have people that know the signs around you … like, what I think I really needed was someone to come in and saying like, 'Hey, I think you need to look into how much you're working out,' like, maybe three times a day is excessive for working out," she said during an episode of the Pretty Big Deal podcast last February.

"Like, there were days when I lived at the gym, and I would take business meetings at the gym on my breaks from my workouts. And I'd be gross, but at least I didn't have to leave and shower and I could go right back into my workout," she recalled. "I'd eat a meal, go workout, eat a meal, go workout. And it's like, that's just not happiness to me, that's not freedom."

"So I was in that situation — I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year," Lovato explained. "It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't and then living this kind of lie, and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn't."