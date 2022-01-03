Demi Burnett appeared on seasons 6 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as season 23 of The Bachelor

BiP's Demi Burnett Says She's Having 'Emotional Breakdowns' as She Talks Mental Health: 'I Know I'm Growing'

Demi Burnett knows growth isn't always easy.

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 26, got candid about her mental health in a lengthy post shared to Instagram, in which Burnett revealed she's been having frequent "emotional breakdowns."

"This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I'm so embarrassed but imma be real," Burnett began in the post. "My ego is livid."

She continued, "Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I'm not doing anything to envy I'm not 'happy' I'm not social. I'm constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out. Countless hours blaming myself for everything that's caused pain. I haven't had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I'm talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I'm having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I'm feeling pretty s—/overwhelmed most of the time."

Still, however, the reality star was able to see the bright side of her troubles.

"BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥" she wrote. "please don't text me saying I need to get out more. I know u mean well but it's not helpful and it makes me feel ashamed. This version of me (the one who stays in and avoids people) is who I have suppressed my entire life."

"I find comfort in exploring my head so much that it's my preference to be alone. I can only ever truly be myself when I am alone. No more camouflage," Burnett concluded.

The Bachelor Nation community supported her in the comments section, with her fellow BiP season 7 alum Tammy Kay Ly sharing, "I love you Dems. For being YOU!! 🤍🤍"

"I'm here and I'll always try to help. Love you❤️" wrote Natasha Parker.

Tracy Shapoff, who appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor alongside Burnett, commented, "I love you so much my beautiful, strong, unique, thoughtful and caring friend."

"Love you Demi!!❤️❤️❤️" Cassie Randolph added.