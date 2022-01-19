The CDC Now Recommends Non-Surgical N95 Masks — and This NIOSH-Approved Pick Is Still in Stock
It's officially time to break up with your cloth face mask. After many health experts warned of their inefficiency against the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its face mask guidelines to confirm respirators, such as N95 and KN95 masks, offer the "highest level of protection" against infection.
While any face mask is better than none, these high-filtration options have the ability to not just block particles from escaping the wearer, but also trap most incoming germs, per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Unfortunately, the market is flooded with counterfeit options, and finding a legitimate non-surgical respirator is no easy feat.
The Biden administration plans to make the process easier by distributing 400 million free non-surgical N95s at pharmacies and healthcare centers nationwide. But the program doesn't start rolling out until early February, leaving many scrambling for an alternative in the meantime. Luckily, Amazon has you covered with the DemeTech N95 Respirator.
Made in the United States, the disposable masks have been tested and approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) to block at least 95% of airborne particles. To meet this rigorous standard, the unique design has five layers, including a filtration layer to trap and diffuse particles. Despite offering max protection, the nonwoven polypropylene material is still breathable, according to more than a dozen reviewers.
Sold in packs of 20, the N95 masks are constructed for durability with a fluid-resistant exterior and heat-sealed edges to prevent wear and tear. Other perks include a foldable bill for easy storage, as well as two adjustable head straps and a moldable nose wire that ensure a proper fit against the nose and mouth without gaps.
Although the masks are slightly pricier than other NIOSH-approved N95s, they're still fully in stock at Amazon with expected arrival dates in early February. Plus, they've earned tons of praise from shoppers who call them "high quality" and the "best-fitting" N95 masks available to the general public. [Editor's Note: Surgical N95s are a subset of these masks that are professionally fitted to wearers and should still be reserved for healthcare settings, per the CDC.]
With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and hospitals in certain areas nearing capacity, there's never been a better time to swap your current face mask for one with maximum protection — and the DemeTech N95 Respirator just happens to be an ideal choice.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The CDC Now Recommends Non-Surgical N95 Masks — and This NIOSH-Approved Pick Is Still in Stock
- Hundreds of Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 52% Off at This Under-the-Radar Site — but Only Until Friday
- These Bed Pillows Help Shoppers 'Sleep Better Through the Night,' and They're 38% Off at Amazon
- This 'Life-Changing' Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop Is on Major Sale Right Now