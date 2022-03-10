While the Deltacron COVID-19 variant hasn't spread widely yet, it has been detected in the U.S., France, Denmark and the Netherlands

What to Know About Deltacron, the Potential New COVID Variant Combination of Delta and Omicron

Another new COVID-19 variant has been detected.

The World Health Organization has confirmed that the new variant, dubbed Deltacron — a combination of Delta and Omicron — has been detected in the France, Denmark and the Netherlands.

"The hybrid genome harbors signature mutations of the two lineages," said IHU Méditerranée Infection's Philippe Colson in a study published Tuesday.

While evidence of the new variant has been observed, cases are few. According to Reuters, researchers have identified 17 confirmed instances in both Europe and the United States.

The IHU study also noted that more cases would need to emerge for researchers to be able to effectively detect the severity of the variant.

In a Wednesday media briefing, WHO COVID-19 technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said of Deltacron, "We have not seen any change in the epidemiology with this recombinant. We haven't seen any change in severity. But there are many studies that are underway."

She also confirmed the detection of the Deltacron variant, but noted that "there are very low levels of this detection."

On a grander scale, however, Kerkhove said, "Unfortunately this virus will take opportunities to continue to spread."

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus similarly stressed during the briefing, "The virus continues to evolve. And we continue to face major obstacles in distributing vaccines, tests and treatments everywhere they're needed."

Meanwhile, researchers at Helix, a lab headquartered in San Mateo, California, found more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases containing material from both Delta and Omicron in samples tested from Nov. 22, 2021, to Feb. 13, 2022, USA Today reported Thursday.

However, "The fact that there is not that much of it, that even the two cases we saw were different, suggests that it's probably not going to elevate to a variant of concern level," Helix Chief Science Office William Lee told the outlet, of the two cases they found that specifically contained a combination of genetic material from Delta and Omicron.

As for whether people "need to be concerned," Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health epidemiologist William Hanage told USA Today no, since Deltacron is "not causing lots of cases."

"It's only a variant if it produces a large number of cases," Hanage said.