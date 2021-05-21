On Thursday, the 22-year-old model shared a photo of her bare back on her Instagram Stories, opening up about the severity of her condition

Delilah Belle Hamlin Opens Up About Her 'Severe Scoliosis' as She Shares 'Raw Photo' of Back

Delilah Belle Hamlin is getting candid about her struggle with scoliosis.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old model shared a photo of her bare back on her Instagram Stories, opening up about the severity of her condition.

"so here's a raw photo of my back showcasing my severe scoliosis," she wrote on the photo, adding that she'd been seeing osteopath Anisha Joshi to help ease the pain that scoliosis causes.

She continued, "Having scoliosis is painful every day but after I get treatment I feel so much better."

Scoliosis is marked by a sideways curve of the spine. In most cases, the cause of scoliosis is unknown, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

It usually develops in adolescents when they are going through a growth spurt just before puberty.

Many people with scoliosis have fairly mild cases and will not experience symptoms. However, those with more serious cases — like Delilah — can experience severe back pain due to changes in the shape of the spine.