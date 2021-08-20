Debra Winger Recalls Turning Down Diet Pills After Being Told She Looked 'Puffy' on Camera

"I was so young I didn't even know what it was, and I just handed it back and said 'I'm not taking that,' " Debra Winger said of being offered water retention pills while making 1982's An Officer and a Gentleman

Debra Winger is recounting an early-career moment when she was offered diet pills on set to make her look thinner on camera.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the actress, 66, recalled making the 1982 film An Officer and a Gentleman, for which she earned one of her three Oscar nominations for Best Actress. At one point on set, Winger remembers someone telling her to take water retention pills because she looked "puffy in the dailies," which is raw footage from daily production shoots.

"I was so young I didn't even know what it was, and I just handed it back and said 'I'm not taking that.' It just sounded ridiculous to me," Winger said. "But somebody else could have really succumbed."

Asked where she got that confidence to turn down the pills, Winger said, "I certainly wasn't taught that by my mother. I didn't have great men around me, growing up. I just felt strong [enough] to say no to these f------ a-------."

Winger famously clashed with costars like Richard Gere while making An Officer and a Gentleman, once calling him a "brick wall." She addressed that infamous comment while speaking with The Telegraph: "I probably could have come up with something nicer. [When] I run into him he says, 'Are you still saying those things about me?' "

Winger, who now stars on the Apple TV+ show Mr. Corman, opened up to PEOPLE in 2017 about taking a break from Hollywood at 40 and previously clashing with some of her costars.

"I don't know what Hollywood is. I'm living under the freaking sign now, and I just stare at it and laugh," Winger said at the time. "Los Angeles is a place, but the idea of Hollywood doesn't really exist for me. Broadway is more of a family than Hollywood, although there must be some in-crowds that I just don't know about."

She insisted that her decision to leave the business had less to do with her professional life and more to do with her personal one.