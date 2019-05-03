Debra Messing Denies Plastic Surgery as Fans Question Her New Look: 'Getting Tons of Facials'

Debra Messing is setting the record straight about whether or not she’s gone under the knife.

The Will & Grace actress, 50, had fans stirring earlier this week when she posted a photo of herself glammed up before heading to DoSomething’s Gala in New York City.

She was being named one of the charity’s “2019 Empower Players” for her activism work. But fans in the comments section on Instagram appeared more concerned about another type of work.

Noting her appearance, critics began slamming Messing for what they assumed was plastic surgery.

“Why can’t you just age gracefully, like you were?” one asked — another telling Messing she was using too much “fillers” and therefore “starting to look a bit plastic.”

Of course, the ever-outspoken Messing — who is known for posting no-makeup selfies — was happy to clear things up. When asked by a follower if she had previously had a facelift, Messing wrote back an enthusiastic “NOPE!”

So what’s behind her fresh-faced look? “Getting tons of facials,” she said, crediting aesthetician Joanna Vargas. “And using every gadget on the market!”

Makeup has also contributed. “I always have eyeliner on the bottom of my eyes to make them look bigger,” she told another fan in the comments section.

Image zoom Debra Messing/Instagram

Messing has been open about any cosmetic procedures she’s had in the past.

“I don’t care about that judgment,” she told Good Housekeeping back in 2017 of her decision to get CoolSculpting (or cryolipolysis) — an FDA-cleared nonsurgical procedure that crystallizes fat cells in hard-to-work areas to kill them off and prevent them from growing back.

“Whether or not someone else wants to judge me because I want to go into a dermatologist’s office for an hour and have fat frozen off of my body and three months later I can feel a little bit better in a bathing suit — I don’t care,” said Messing. “I gave birth. I had a little pouch on my stomach that wouldn’t go away. We have hormones. Things happen. Things move. And I’m lazy! I don’t wanna do sit-ups for four hours a day. I’m a single mom and I work full-time.”

“It’s incredibly important to be open about doing things to improve how you feel about yourself,” she added. “The myth that there are people walking around Hollywood who were born perfect and age perfectly is very dangerous, especially for young girls. I’m not embarrassed at all.”

Image zoom Debra Messing Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Her beauty routine aside, Messing appeared happy to be receiving her Do Something award.

“Thank you @dosomething for the extraordinary honor of being named one of your 2019 Empower Players,” she wrote on Instagram.” I am committed to supporting all efforts by the countless activists who fight daily to make our world healthier, safer, and more equitable.”