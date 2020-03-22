Younger Star Debi Mazar Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'My Lungs Are Heavy, But I'm Tough'

Debi Mazar is one of the latest celebrities to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, shortly after getting the results of her test, the Younger star revealed her diagnosis on Instagram as she assured her fans that she’s doing alright.

“I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!” she wrote, before explaining how her family’s health has been over the past month.

“About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug – Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different,” the actress said.

After some time had passed, Mazar woke up one day with a high fever and “super intense body aches.”

“Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?” she wrote, noting that at the time, she didn’t think it was that likely that she had been infected with the virus.

Image zoom Debi Mazar Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

“I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends,” she wrote, adding that she then called up a doctor friend who told her they wouldn’t be able to give her a test, as she didn’t “meet the criteria.”

Mazar went on to explain that while she hadn’t “recently traveled out of the country” or had close contact with someone who did test positive for COVID-19, as a resident of New York City, there were other ways she could have been exposed.

“I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc,” she wrote. “I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods. extra food etc.”

Ultimately, Mazar was able to get tested at a local urgent care center.

“A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital,” she wrote. “I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19.”

“I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days,” she said.

As Mazar looks towards the future, the actress hopes she’s already “been through the worst” of her illness. “Its very ‘morphy.’ One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal,“ she said.

“Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!” she added, noting that the rest of her family, who have no symptoms, are also under quarantine for 14 days.

Wrapping up her lengthy post, Mazar encouraged all of her followers to “stay home” and protect not only themselves, but their loved ones. “Good Luck&God Bless us all!” she added.

As of March 22, there have been at least 24,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 340 deaths. In New York City, there have been over 8,000 confirmed cases and 60 deaths, according to The New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.