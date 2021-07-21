"I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I'm a big boy and I like it," Dax Shepard said on his Armchair Expert podcast

Dax Shepard Says He Gained 24 Lbs. During Lockdown in Quest to Get Marvel-Level 'Huge'

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Dax Shepard took his fitness into his own hands.

Speaking with guests Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Wednesday's episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard shared that he's gained 24 lbs. over the past year in a quest to become as "huge" as a Marvel superhero.

Kutcher, 43, commented on Shepard's physique, joking that he looks like "He-Man right now."

"In quarantine, I said to [my wife Kristen Bell], 'I've been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I'd have an excuse to get huge,' " Shepard explained. "And they're not gonna call. That ship sailed. I'm 46, they're not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement."

Shepard said he "gained about 24 pounds" by working out six days a week, "lifting heavy, protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections."



"Mentally, I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive," the actor said of his new fitness routine. "I was depressed after CHIPS. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I'm out… All of a sudden I was on fire to work. ... This is the version I enjoy."

The podcast host said that while he's usually 185 lbs., he now weighs 210 lbs.

"I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I'm a big boy and I like it," he said.

Shepard has been documenting some of his gym journey on Instagram.

On Father's Day last month, Shepard shared a photo with some friends and "fellow dads" in the gym for a weight lifting session before holiday activities.