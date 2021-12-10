"I don't know if I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cycle of cyanide," the Bless This Mess star said in a video on Instagram

Dax Shepard Recovering After Having the Hiccups for 50 Hours Straight: 'What A Ride!'

50 hours of hiccups? No thank you!

That was recently a reality for Dax Shepard, who documented his uncomfortable experience on Instagram.

"What a ride!!!" Shepherd, 46, wrote Friday alongside a pair of videos from the spell, noting that he's now recovering.

"We have been hiccup free for five days today," he said before adding, "For anyone who has permanent hiccups, god bless. I don't know if I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cycle of cyanide."

In the first clip, Shepard's wife Kristen Bell approaches her seemingly uncomfortable husband with a camera and asks, "How's it going?"

"It's still funny," he replies, though he initially doesn't crack a smile. Bell, 41, begins to giggle behind the camera, and Shepard chuckles in response.

The Bless This Mess star says his hiccups had begun around 9 p.m. nearly 24 hours prior. Bell says she could hear Shepard hiccuping "all night long."

"They went away for stretches today," he explains, clearing his throat multiple times as he speaks. "A couple hours in the afternoon, and I want to say there was an hour of freedom [elsewhere]."

In the second clip, Shepard says his condition has "escalated" to the point of doing "a good deal of hiccup-induced puking."

"Every breath," he says as he attempts to collect himself.

Hiccups are involuntary contractions of the diaphragm followed by the sudden closure of a person's vocal cords, according to Mayo Clinic. Spells can last more than 48 hours for various reasons.

Long-term hiccuping events are often caused by nerve damage or irritation, central nervous system disorders or metabolic disorders, per the clinic. Alcoholism and using drugs like barbiturates, steroids and tranquilizers are among the potential triggers. Spells can also be caused by diseases like diabetes and kidney disease.