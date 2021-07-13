David Harbour Says Wife Lily Allen Has 'Mixed Feelings' About His 60 Lb. Weight Loss

David Harbour says his wife Lily Allen fell in love with him when he weighed 280 lbs.

David Harbour had gained weight for a role when he first met his wife, Lily Allen.

The Stranger Things star, 46, had gained weight for the Netflix show, and then put on more weight — and added a scraggly beard — for his role in Marvel's Black Widow.

"I was like, 'Let's use the weight.' So I started eating even more. I got up to 280 lbs., and I loved it," Harbour told The New York Times.

Right around then, he met singer Allen.

"It's a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 lbs. with this beard and this hair," he said, dryly. "We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise."

But Harbour's role in Black Widow had several flashback scenes showing his character, the Russian solider Alexei Shostakov, in his younger days, so the actor committed to losing weight.

"I said to the first A.D. [assistant director], 'Listen, we have to shoot the flashback stuff at the end, so that by the time we shoot the flashback, I'll lose the weight and I'll be thin.' And he was like, 'You'll never be thin,' " Harbour recalled with a laugh. "I was like, 'Yes I will, man.' And I lost like 60 lbs. through the shooting. The first stuff we shot was at the prison, so that belly that's coming at you, that's all real belly. And then as we shot, I started to lose weight. I was just hungry a lot of the shoot."

And after dropping those 60 lbs., Allen had "mixed feelings" about her husband's new look.

"She honestly has some mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship," he said. "It's really good to start the relationship from that part, as opposed to being the young, handsome buck and watching yourself degenerate over the years."

"Lily Allen once told me that I was so gorgeous it was an outrage," he told PEOPLE.

And Harbour said he's got a few favorite parts of Allen's body.