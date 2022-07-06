The actor said he made the transformation in just eight months in order to properly portray his beloved character Hopper, who starts the season held captive at a Russian labor camp

David Harbour Lost 80 Lbs. for Season 4 of Stranger Things: 'Don't Think I'll Ever Do That Again'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Actor David Harbour attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage,)

David Harbour has no interest in dieting down for a role again.

The Stranger Things star, 47, dropped 80 lbs. for his role as Sheriff Jim Hopper on the beloved Netflix series, but says it was probably the last time he'll tackle that kind of transformation.

"I lost about 80 lbs. from season three — I was about 270 [then], and when we shot [season four] I was around 190," Harbour told British GQ.

The actor explained that in order to properly portray Hopper — who begins the new season held captive by Russians at a labor camp — he lost the weight in just eight months by doing intermittent fasting and Pilates.

"I don't think I'll ever do that again," he told the outlet. "I have this Santa Claus movie [Violent Night] coming out for Universal in December and I gained [it all back]. But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good."

david harbour Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Harbour's Stranger Things character has been a fan favorite since the hit Netflix series premiered, and interest in the star's physique piqued late 2017 when Merriam-Webster tweeted a clip of him dancing on the show as a visual definition of the term "dad bod."

But the actor revealed the following year that he has mixed feelings about the popularity of his "dad bod."

"I have a funny relationship with this dad bod thing," Harbour confessed in to CNET Magazine at the time. "I sort of love it and the reason why I love it is actually very serious. I do think that in a certain way, I've become a bit of a sex symbol for our time — there are articles about people digging Hopper. But I'm also a little big and a little chubby. I love the idea of real bodies on television. And I love the idea of making real people beautiful and loved."

The New York native went on to say that he is "sick of these bodies on television that are impossibly thin" and hopes that the positive reaction to his "real body" might encourage Hollywood to continue to expand the idea of what leading ladies and leading men look like.

"I want people to feel good in their bodies, like I'm sick of twigs on both ends of the spectrum, men and women. I'm totally tired of twigs," he said. "I want people to love their bodies. Look, I don't want you to be unhealthy. I want you to take care of yourself, take care of your heart. We don't want you to be obese. But these impossible standards that Hollywood sets — I don't find those people sexy anymore."

Harbor said those impossible standards of beauty are "cruel to culture" and he doesn't "want that cruelty in our bodies anymore."