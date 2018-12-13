David Begnaud is opening up about how he overcame adversity after having Tourette’s Syndrome as a child.

“I still have tics today,” the CBS News correspondent shares on PEOPLE Now, adding that sometimes editors will be able to pick up on that when working on his stories.

“I’ll kind of do this with my mouth,” he explains, demonstrating the subtle movement. “It’s little tics. I forget about them.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette’s syndrome is a disorder “that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can’t be easily controlled.” The tics typically begin to manifest between the ages of 2 and 15, and males are three to four times more likely to develop the disorder than females.

Begnaud says on PEOPLE Now that one day, when his dad had come to watch him “anchor a morning show in Lafayette,” the journalist “was ticing during the commercial break.”

However, “as soon as the camera came on it all stopped,” he remembered, adding that his father pointed out that there’s something about Begnaud’s job that pushes his Tourette’s to the background.

The CBS News correspondent was bullied as child, which he attributes to being both gay and having Tourette’s.

“It was debilitating as a child,” he shares. “I changed schools 5 times. I was homeschooled. I was given blood pressure medication, which they thought would help.”

Although Begnaud explains that his childhood is the one aspect of his life he’d never want to relive, “I’m not wounded by it.”

“I don’t harbor resentment,” he remarks.

“Every person who sends me a message today apologizing for how they treated me as a kid, listen, we’re good. We’re game. Learn that going forward and teach your kids that kind of acceptance towards others. Pay that forward,” he adds.