Daryl Sabara Shares His Sobriety Journey: 'Being Alone Is Kind of a Trigger for Me'

Daryl Sabara is getting candid about his sobriety.

"One piece of advice that my therapist gave me that was so helpful was [that] she just said 'If you want to be on your A-game maybe consider full sobriety,'" the 30-year-old actor revealed during the latest episode of his wife Meghan Trainor's podcast, Workin' On It.

According to the father of one, his journey to sobriety has involved stopping his alcohol consumption and smoking marijuana.

"I was like, 'what the f---! Of course, I want to be on my A-game," he continued. "That really sparked something in me to go like, 'OK, you know what? Even though weeds not really bad for me right now, I don't need to keep testing it out to wait to get bad or to get in a bad spot. So let's just try this full sobriety thing."

In a clip shared on the podcast's TikTok account, he elaborated on how going to therapy has made his sobriety journey easier.

"I'm figuring out that being alone is kind of a trigger for me," explained Sabara. "I know now that when I am alone to be ready for the little b–––– inside of my head to be like, 'Hey buddy, it's just us now. What are we going to do?' And that's huge to know that it's coming instead of just going to booze and weed."

While he added that he has been able to stop smoking marijuana after learning about his triggers, he expressed that it hasn't been an easy process.

"Weed was my clutch," he explained. "Going out to an event or a concert I would be like 'Oh maybe I'll get a little high.''

Further along in the interview, Trainor, 29, recalled the first time she caught her husband smoking during the early stages of her relationship. According to the singer, she had gone to work one day and came back to see Sabara smoking from the back of their bedroom, expressing that she thought he was holding a lollipop at first glance.

"Not even lit yet, he hears me, I go, 'What are you doing?'" she explained.

While Trainor was candid about how she told her friends about the encounter, Sabara added that it was what he needed.

"You just make me a better person and I appreciate you," he said.

The couple, who share son Riley, 23 months, celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in December. In honor of their anniversary, Trainor wrote Sabara a sweet note on Instagram.

"4 years of marriage to my favorite human ever. I'm forever in that honeymoon phase. Thank you for making me laugh so hard, for always making me feel SO loved and for being the best life partner ever," she captioned a carousel of images. "From saying "I love you" on day 6 of knowing each other, and writing you "Marry Me" after month one…I always knew it was you."

Sabara reciprocated with his own post about Trainor on Dec. 23.

"To the love of my life @meghantrainor…My best life started when I met you. I can't believe I got so lucky with the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful and talented woman in the world," he wrote.

