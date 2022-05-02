“All the great medical minds of Seattle are at work trying to solve this conundrum,” said Celia Bonaduce, sister to the Partridge Family star

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis," he wrote on Twitter. "What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I'll be back on the air soon."

And on Sunday, Danny reshared a post that his sister Celia had put on Facebook, where she emphasized that neither they nor his doctors know exactly what is going wrong.

"We are not being coy when we say this is a 'mystery illness'… in layman's terms, his balance sucks — super sucks — and all the great medical minds of Seattle are at work trying to solve this conundrum," Celia wrote. "We will keep you posted."

Celia also jokingly said that "unlike other families, we do not request privacy at this time," and thanked everyone for their support.

"Many of you have reached out to see what's going on with my brother Danny. Thank you," she said. "Along with Dairy Queen dipped cones and your messages, he is feeling the love."

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Partridge Family's' Danny Bonaduce Says Now Is a 'Great Time' to Send Love to David Cassidy

And Danny added his own appreciation for all the love alongside Celia's message.

"Thank you for all of the well wishes," he said. "It really means a lot to me that so many of you have reached out."

Danny's wife, Amy Bonaduce, also tweeted thanks for the support.