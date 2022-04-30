"I'll be back on the air soon," Danny Bonaduce said, announcing that he's taking leave from his radio show while seeking diagnosis for a mystery illness

Danny Bonaduce Takes Medical Leave from Radio Show as He Seeks Diagnosis for Mystery Illness

Danny Bonaduce is taking time off to focus on his health.

The Partridge Family alum, 62, announced Friday that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness.

"Some news to share. I'm taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I'll share more when I know more. I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis," he wrote on Twitter. "What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I'll be back on the air soon."

After sharing a photo of himself with a walking cane, Bonaduce followed up his initial announcement with a cheeky post: "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I've joined the club of cool guys with canes."

He was met with an outpouring of support from fans and friends in the replies. "Love to you buddy!" wrote Johnathon Schaech. "Sending love, Danny!" Craig Bierko responded.

"Thinking of you and hoping all goes well. You are a fighter - always have been. I have incredible respect for you," Gabrielle Carteris wrote in a quote-tweet.

Bonaduce previously mourned the death of his Partridge Family onscreen brother David Cassidy, who died of organ failure at age 67 in 2017. "I was completely shocked when he died. I thought he was doing better," he told PEOPLE in 2018.

"From 1970 to 1974, it was like being in the company of a god," Bonaduce said at the time. "Normal things didn't happen for David Cassidy. He wasn't just like an older brother; he was my idol, too."

Their TV sister Suzanne Crough died of a rare heart ailment at age 52 in 2015. "Everyone thought I'd be the first Partridge to go. Sadly, it was little Tracy," Bonaduce told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.