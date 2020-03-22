Daniel Dae Kim Says He's Feeling 'Practically Back to Normal' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Daniel Dae Kim is “practically back to normal” following his novel coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis.

On Sunday, the Lost star shared a health update on Instagram after revealing he had tested positive for the virus last week.

In his lengthy video, Kim thanked fans for their well wishes and answered the many questions he’s received about his recovery.

“I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal,” the 51-year-old actor said. “I am lucky to be in the 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that’s an important statistic.”

Kim added, “I’ve pretty much been staying in bed, taking my medication, but as of now I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion which should clear of very soon.”

He also said he was still in total isolation, but that he would finally be able to see his family again on Monday, with approval from his doctor.

“Happy to report they are still symptom-free and just bored like the rest of us,” Kim said of his wife Mia and their two sons, Zander and Jackson.

Kim then revealed that he would not be tested a second time, highlighting the shortage of tests and medical supplies in the United States.

“This continues to be a serious problem in our country, not to mention the general shortage of medical supplies,” he said in his video. “This mystifies me considering we had a several month head start before this outbreak.”

“Anyway, if you or your organization can do anything to help our caregivers help us, please consider it,” he urged his followers.

The Hawaii Five-0 star then detailed the “drug cocktail” he was prescribed to help fight off the virus.

Kim said he was given the antiviral Tamiflu, the antibiotic azithromycin — more commonly known as a z-pack — and a glycopyrrolate inhaler to ease breathing and the inflammation that’s commonly associated with COVID-19.

However, Kim’s “secret weapon” was hydroxychloroquine, a common antimalarial drug, “that has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus.”

Kim reiterated he was not a medical professional and cautioned that the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 is “off-label,” but he felt it was an important part of his treatment.

“I won’t say that it’s a cure and I won’t say definitively that you should go out and use this, but what I will say is that I believe it was crucial to my recovery,” he said. “I believe the entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery.”

President Donald Trump recently spoke about the drug as a potential treatment, however, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that there are only “anecdotal reports” of the drug working against the coronavirus.

“The information that you’re referring to specifically is anecdotal. It was not done in a controlled clinical trial, so you really can’t make any definitive statement about it,” he told The New York Times.

Several friends and fans flooded the actor’s comments to celebrate his recovery.

“This is why you continue to be my hero and role model,” fellow actor Ken Jeong shared. “Thank you for sharing so much and providing real hope that isn’t unrealistic or ill-informed. And most importantly, thank you for feeling better and almost fully recovered!!!❤️🙏❤️.”

“Happy you’re feeling better!!! And thank you for all the important info!!! 😘,” actress Julie Benz wrote.

Kim first started developing symptoms on his flight back to his home in Hawaii after spending several weeks filming in New York City for New Amsterdam.

