Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Reveals He Had Skin Cancer Removed from His Face

Len Goodman is urging everyone to take skin cancer seriously.

Earlier this month, the Melanoma Fund, a U.K. nonprofit charity organization that raises awareness about the disease, posted a photo of the Dancing with the Stars judge, 76, revealing that he recently had skin cancer removed from his face

"Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf," the nonprofit wrote alongside a shot of Goodman pointing to his bandage. "The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove - a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!"

A week later, the Melanoma Fund posted again, giving the dancing expert a 10 out of 10 for inspiring fans to better understand the all too common condition.

"We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman’s skin cancer treatment," the organization said. "Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone!"

According to the Mayo Clinic, "You can reduce your risk of skin cancer by limiting or avoiding exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation."

It's also important to pay attention for any "suspicious changes" as "early detection of skin cancer gives you the greatest chance for successful skin cancer treatment."

In July 2019, Goodman opened up to Hello! magazine about how he maintains an active and healthy lifestyle. He said he begins each day with a "nice, gentle stretch" and visits the gym two times per week.

"I go to the gym twice a week – I don't go for long; I go for about half an hour, that is all. I do a little bit of cardio on the cross trainer, or I have a little row, but I don't break into sweat, I might get a bit hotter," he said at the time. "I lift very light weights ... and I find that is nice; I play golf too. Gentle exercise is good too, and walking is fabulous."

Goodman also detailed how he deals with aches and joint pains, saying: "Over the years, I had a few surgeries. I have had a knee replacement and a shoulder operation, and as you get older you get more aches and pains that are harder to shake off."

While Dancing with the Stars has already announced the pro dancers who will be competing on the upcoming season, which will see Tyra Banks take on the role as host, the list of judges has yet to be confirmed.