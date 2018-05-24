DWTS Champion Jenna Johnson Shares Her Diet and Fat-Burning Dance Moves to Try at Home

Dancing with the Stars may have just concluded on Monday, but this year’s champion, Jenna Johnson, is sharing health advice and dance moves you can do year-round.

The 24-year-old, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy with her partner, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, tells PEOPLE dance is “one of the most amazing workouts.”

“I think people are so nervous to try an actual dance class because maybe they don’t have the right technique or they’re at a certain level, but I think anyone should dance and should try it,” she says. “You’re challenging your mind as well as your body and it’s engaging a lot of different muscles that you wouldn’t necessarily use on the treadmill or the elliptical.”

Johnson created two videos exclusively for PEOPLE, walking you through how to salsa and jive as a workout.

“Salsa is a Latin dance and it’s great for stamina and cardio,” says Johnson. “There’s a lot of movement in the core area and so I feel like it’s awesome for sculpting your obliques and your back and just getting that area moving in general.”

Johnson says the jive is also a good workout because you’re constantly in motion.

“Jive for me always gets me panting and burning the most,” she says.

To maintain her stamina while rehearsing her dance routines, Johnson says she relies on a protein-heavy diet.

For breakfast, she eats scrambled eggs and “loves bacon.”

“For lunch, it’s really important to incorporate leafy greens so I’ll always try to have a salad of some sort with either chicken or some turkey or quinoa and then I love to snack on carrots and hummus, I love pretzels even,” she says. “I feel like they kind of I expand in my stomach and keep me a bit more full.”

At night, Johnson will eat chicken, fish or steak for dinner and tries to avoid eating too much so she’s not going to sleep full.

If you’re just getting into working out and eating healthy, Johnson says to embrace it without hesitation.

“I think we all have these preconceived notions that were going to be judged and we’re doing things wrong,” she says. “If you have no expectations for yourself you’re going to enjoy the process so much more. Don’t try to be anyone else, you need to know your body first and you need to find out what works for you.”