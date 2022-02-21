"I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget," Dana Delany tweeted over the weekend

Dana Delany Says She Fell Down Stairs and Was Inspired to Get Checked After Bob Saget's Death

Dana Delany is on the mend after a scary fall landed her in the hospital.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 65, shared a selfie to her Twitter account over the weekend that showed her sporting a fresh black eye, jokingly captioning it, "You should see the other guy."

She followed up by thanking fans and followers for their "concern," explaining that she was inspired to get checked out following the accident after Bob Saget's recent death from head trauma after an "unwitnessed fall." (The two previously worked together, including in the 1996 scleroderma drama For Hope, which starred Delany and was directed by Saget.)

"I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget," she said. "So I grabbed the handrail with my face."

"I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no," Delany added. "The folks at St John's emergency took great care of me.🙏🏻"

Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD later revealed in a toxicology analysis that Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma," ruling the manner of his passing an accident not tied to any illicit drugs or toxins.

Additionally, the comedian's autopsy indicated he had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died.

Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office over a month ago. The lawsuit is in an effort to prevent the release of documents tied to Saget's death.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu granted the emergency motion for a temporary injunction to the actor and comedian's family. This move will legally prohibit the case's defendants from releasing further materials tied to Saget's death records, including photographs and audio recordings.

The court believes the Saget family has "a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children."