Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shares Motivation for His 50-Lb. Weight Loss: 'It Wasn't My Appearance'

Shay Mooney is explaining the inspiration behind his new look.

The Dan + Shay singer, 30, appeared on the Today show Wednesday and revealed he's lost even more weight since opening up about his transformation in October. Co-host Craig Melvin praised Mooney for his weight loss, asking the country star what his motivation has been.

"You know, I've got to stand next to this guy all the time," he quipped while pointing to his bandmate Dan Smyers, 35.

Mooney then explained, "I had this moment where I was just not feeling healthy. It wasn't necessarily for my appearance, but it was to feel healthy."

"And I'm down about 53 or 54 lbs.," he added.

Mooney and Smyers also joked that the weight loss is "all going to go out the window" while they're in New York City with the many pizza shops around.

Amy Sussman/Getty; shay mooney/instagram

Back in October, Mooney first shared on his Instagram Stories that he dropped almost 50 lbs. in the last five months after refocusing on his diet and adding a walking and weight-training routine to his schedule.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote at the time. "Really means a lot."

He continued, "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

The "Speechless" singer had a bit more to say about his new way of life, adding that he's "literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually."

"If you're looking for a sign... " Mooney concluded, adding an emoji of a wooden sign and a heart. "Love y'all."

His new look drew a slew of compliments from fellow country musicians and other followers, including Chris Lane who commented with a fire emoji. Tyler Rich wrote "Looking lean brother 💪🏼" and Morgan Wallen said, "Man done got skinny on em!!!"