Dan Levy Says He Needed a Neck Brace Due to Anxiety While Filming Schitt's Creek

Filming Schitt's Creek had a significant impact on Dan Levy's mental and physical health, according to the actor.

Levy, 38, said in an interview with British GQ for the magazine's GQ Heroes issue that the stress and anxiety he experienced while shooting season 6 of the CBC series caused him to wear a neck brace. The tension in his neck was so bad, he "couldn't move it."

"At one point there was an acupuncturist and a chiropractor coming to set every day at lunch to work on my neck so that I could actually perform and not, you know, look like I needed a neck brace," the star told the outlet.

Levy wore many hats on Schitt's Creek as a lead actor, writer and showrunner. He performed a variety of tasks on set, from rehearsing and rewriting scenes and making wardrobe decisions to approving budgets, acting and occasionally directing.

During the show's six years of filming, Levy said he barely had a social life and was almost always on the go. He would typically get picked up around 5 a.m. and many times was up until the wee hours of the morning.

Levy told British GQ that he sometimes "didn't sleep more than eight hours" a week.

"Because the more we built the show, the more proud of it I was. And the more I wanted to create more compelling and dimensional stories, the more we wanted to expand our world..." the actor explained.

Prior to the show's final season premiere in January 2020, Levy told PEOPLE that he was "nervous" about what fans would think.

"I care about the quality of the show. I care about what the fans are going to think," he said at the time. "Ending something is such a daunting task, and yet at the same time, the way that the story came to us was so organic and simple and easy that I think for me, the nerves are just excitement for people to watch this last chapter and hopefully enjoy it and be moved by it in the same ways that we were shooting it and making it."

Levy later told PEOPLE, "I don't think I've ever cried more than shooting the last day of the show."