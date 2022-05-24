Deborah James Turned Into a Lego Character: 'Dreams Have Just Come True'

"Meet mini me! Well not so mini me!" Deborah James said of her new Lego figurine

Deborah James is living out another dream.

The 40-year-old BBC radio host, who was awarded Damehood earlier this month, now has her own Lego "mini-me."

She unveiled the Lego figurine on her Instagram Story Tuesday with a snap of her posing alongside the stylish blocks.

"All my Lego dreams have just come true!!!! I adore Lego. @cj_brough the ledgend [sic] that she is told the chief fairy builder at @lego HQ just how much of a fan I was," James captioned the fun photo.

"And today meet mini me! Well not so mini me! But my head comes off my hands move, I mean we are wearing matching t-shirts!!" James added, giving a nod to their "Rebellious Hope" tees. "Lego I love you!!"

Earlier this month, James revealed that she is in hospice care after stopping treatments for bowel cancer.

"The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball," James, who was diagnosed in 2016, began an Instagram post. "My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them."

She continued, in part, "Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."

She told friend and producer Mike Holt that, "minus a few days at home," she had been in the hospital from January until earlier this month when it was determined she would need hospice care.

"I decided that I want to be at my parents' because as much as I love London, I can't even get up the steps to pee. It's kind of not practical. My parents live in a bungalow so I can see greenery and my whole family can come here," she explained.

"It's kind of where I've always wanted to die," James — who shares children Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, with her husband Sebastien Bowen — added. "I kind of always had that in my mind."